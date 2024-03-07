Kaspa Price Down 12.8% This Week (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $3.57 billion and $94.75 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 22,932,342,448 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 22,929,562,255.61057. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.14780968 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $97,984,511.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

