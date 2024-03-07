KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.64

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.64 and last traded at $69.57, with a volume of 43020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KBH. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

KB Home Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 4,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $294,990.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 4,928 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $294,990.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,785.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005 in the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in KB Home by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

