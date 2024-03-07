Khalid Muslih Buys 7,000 Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) Director Khalid Muslih bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,410.00.

Shares of GEI stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$22.57. 57,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,825. The firm has a market cap of C$3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$18.45 and a 1 year high of C$23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 116.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.18.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

