Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.67

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Kier Group Stock Up 2.9 %
KIE stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.78) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £624.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1,511.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kier Group has a 1-year low of GBX 64 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 146.14 ($1.85). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 123.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 109.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kier Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.67) target price for the company.
About Kier Group
Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.
