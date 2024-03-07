Kimberly Anne Rutledge Sells 3,533 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $162,553.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,054.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Kimberly Anne Rutledge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 10,789 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $501,580.61.
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,646 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,840.00.
Q2 Trading Up 1.4 %
QTWO traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.30. 98,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,358. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $48.03.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 2,582.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Q2 by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter valued at $49,000.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
