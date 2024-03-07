Kimberly Anne Rutledge Sells 3,533 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $162,553.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,054.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kimberly Anne Rutledge also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 6th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 10,789 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $501,580.61.
  • On Wednesday, December 13th, Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 3,646 shares of Q2 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,840.00.

QTWO traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.30. 98,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,358. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $48.03.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 2,582.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Q2 by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

