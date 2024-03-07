KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $22,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.06.

KLA Stock Up 1.4 %

KLAC stock traded up $9.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $725.23. 163,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,787. The company has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $728.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $619.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.39.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

