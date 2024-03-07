KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.06.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $715.46 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $728.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.39.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.