Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.96

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.96 and last traded at $76.59, with a volume of 12618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price target on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Knife River Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.47 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Knife River

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Featured Stories

