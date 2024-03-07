Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.96

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.96 and last traded at $76.59, with a volume of 12618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.28.

KNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price target on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Knife River in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.47 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. Knife River’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

