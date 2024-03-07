Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.09-1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $675-695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.89 million. Korn Ferry also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.090-1.170 EPS.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE:KFY opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $69.69.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KFY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.