Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.30.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. Kroger has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $156,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Kroger by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,724,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,372,000 after buying an additional 1,438,626 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $71,410,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,158,000 after buying an additional 1,042,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

