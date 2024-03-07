L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $134.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

L.B. Foster Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of L.B. Foster stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.85 million, a P/E ratio of 173.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $24.59.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FSTR. StockNews.com cut L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on L.B. Foster from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L.B. Foster

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.