L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the January 31st total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

L’Air Liquide Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AIQUY opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $41.67.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.