Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.5% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.68.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock traded up $21.64 on Thursday, reaching $1,003.50. 247,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,024. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $849.34 and a 200-day moving average of $734.28. The firm has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $1,003.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

