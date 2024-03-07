Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $997.67

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $997.67 and last traded at $994.28, with a volume of 88633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $981.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.68.

Lam Research Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $849.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $734.28. The firm has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 220.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,973,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,329,037,000 after buying an additional 86,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,159,000 after buying an additional 19,742 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

