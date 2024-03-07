Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) to Issue Dividend of $0.50

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Lancashire Trading Down 0.1 %

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 669.50 ($8.50) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 405.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,641.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.61. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 502.87 ($6.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 690 ($8.76). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 621.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 606.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.15) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.15) to GBX 825 ($10.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.09) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 715 ($9.07) to GBX 750 ($9.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 738.33 ($9.37).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

