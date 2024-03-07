Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LARK stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

