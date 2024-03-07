Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,105 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $438.79 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $285.19 and a 12 month high of $446.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $423.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.30.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

