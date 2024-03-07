Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 29,545 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Teekay Tankers worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 40,309 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

TNK opened at $54.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $64.42. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

