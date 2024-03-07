Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,414 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 64.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

UFPI stock opened at $113.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $128.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.70.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFP Industries

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.