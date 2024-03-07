Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 63,851 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 131.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,851 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Axos Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

NYSE:AX opened at $50.80 on Thursday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $352.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,048 shares of company stock worth $628,435. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

