Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,313,292 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 104,453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.00% of eBay worth $234,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 0.9 %

eBay stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

