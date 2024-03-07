Legal & General Group Plc Has $229.16 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,192,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142,439 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.03% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $229,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,278,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,157,000 after buying an additional 765,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,698,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,529,000 after buying an additional 117,060 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of HPE opened at $18.77 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

