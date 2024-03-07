Legal & General Group Plc Has $267.86 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,888,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,321 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Centene were worth $267,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 7.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 869,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,896,000 after purchasing an additional 62,450 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Centene by 31.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 718,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 171,967 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP boosted its holdings in Centene by 479.6% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Centene by 22.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 758,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $77.59 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.