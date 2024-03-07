Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 14.63 Per Share

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.63 ($0.19) per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.71. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Legal & General Group Stock Performance
LON LGEN opened at GBX 243.20 ($3.09) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 760.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 245.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 231.96. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 203.10 ($2.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 266 ($3.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 992 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £2,430.40 ($3,084.66). In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.40 ($3,084.66). Also, insider Laura Wade-Gery purchased 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,829.84 ($2,322.43). In the last three months, insiders bought 3,040 shares of company stock valued at $761,360. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.
