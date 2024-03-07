Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,186,149 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 61,416 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.81% of Electronic Arts worth $263,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $135.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.91. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,834. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

