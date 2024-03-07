Legal & General Group Plc Sells 109,852 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,132,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 109,852 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.63% of Ross Stores worth $240,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $148.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

