Legal & General Group Plc Sells 114,918 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,485,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,918 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.79% of Fastenal worth $245,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,655,000 after buying an additional 2,075,023 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,344,000 after buying an additional 1,505,936 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,331,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,501,000 after buying an additional 1,356,725 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $417,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $417,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,750 shares of company stock worth $7,314,584 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.14. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $75.81.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

