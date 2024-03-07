Legal & General Group Plc Sells 330,907 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,330,685 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 330,907 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $256,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.5 %

HAL stock opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

