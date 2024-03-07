Legal & General Group Plc Sells 65,527 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,285,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,527 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.73% of Kroger worth $236,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,757,000 after acquiring an additional 362,562 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,662,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,168,000 after buying an additional 498,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,696,000 after buying an additional 262,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,379,000 after acquiring an additional 148,288 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.53.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.