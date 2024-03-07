Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 779,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,047 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $222,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,820.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,174. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK opened at $291.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

