Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Insider John Sheldon Peters Sells 1,106 Shares of Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $18,271.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,454.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lemonade Price Performance

Shares of LMND traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.51. 717,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,660. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.18. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. The firm had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 526,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at $11,925,000. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,429,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lemonade by 98.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 278,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMND

About Lemonade

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.