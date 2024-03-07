Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $164.48

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $164.48 and last traded at $164.30, with a volume of 139676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

Get Lennar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lennar

Lennar Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 105,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.