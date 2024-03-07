Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ET shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

