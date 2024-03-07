Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 25,791 Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,791 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNOM stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $98.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $13.33.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

