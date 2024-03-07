Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 3,302 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 58.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,177,000 after purchasing an additional 476,308 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2,392.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 231,704 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,855,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,894,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $303.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $246.04 and a 12 month high of $364.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.97.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

