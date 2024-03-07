Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 185.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.60.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.