Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 263.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 161.7% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $2,598,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Sysco by 10.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 41.0% during the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 269,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 78,282 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $79.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.16.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

