Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 601,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,084 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,363,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,858,000 after purchasing an additional 384,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,187,000 after acquiring an additional 250,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,844,000 after acquiring an additional 310,893 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,443,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 545,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,388,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,896,000 after acquiring an additional 120,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Uniti Group Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -333.31%.

Uniti Group Profile

(Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.