LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 229 ($2.91) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 176 ($2.23). Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric Property Stock Up 0.2 %

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LMP traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 191.40 ($2.43). 6,010,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,240. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 181.13. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 152.30 ($1.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 204.60 ($2.60). The company has a market cap of £2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,003.16, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

(Get Free Report)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.