LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 229 ($2.91) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 176 ($2.23). Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday.
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
