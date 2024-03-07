LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 229 ($2.91) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 176 ($2.23).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday.

LON LMP traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 191.40 ($2.43). 6,020,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 181.13. The company has a market cap of £2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,007.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 152.30 ($1.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 204.60 ($2.60).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is presently -5,263.16%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

