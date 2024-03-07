LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 229 ($2.91) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 176 ($2.23).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is presently -5,263.16%.
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
