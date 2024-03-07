Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lyft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

LYFT stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37.

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $85,035.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 645,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,679,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,905,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,219,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,345,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,445 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,625. Insiders own 3.16% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,116,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $481,429,000 after acquiring an additional 659,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,619,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $59,229,000 after purchasing an additional 300,982 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 29.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,616,086 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $59,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

