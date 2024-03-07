MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.81, but opened at $1.85. MarketWise shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 10,912 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MKTW shares. UBS Group lowered shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $602.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in MarketWise during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

