Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Purchased by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 145.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,129 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Marqeta by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 47,737 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Marqeta by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Marqeta by 654.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 109,141 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of MQ remained flat at $5.80 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 948,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,301. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MQ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Featured Stories

