Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) VP Richard Allan Marshall Sells 5,000 Shares

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $76.44 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $78.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Masco’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 28.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

