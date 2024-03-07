MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MasTec from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 1,261.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,863 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,085 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 44,834.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 798,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after acquiring an additional 796,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,970,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,439,000 after acquiring an additional 502,039 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $88.62 on Thursday. MasTec has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

