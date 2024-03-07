MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.50.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MasTec from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec
MasTec Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $88.62 on Thursday. MasTec has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.27 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40.
About MasTec
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.
See Also
