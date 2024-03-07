Matthew C. Banks Sells 204 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 204 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $12,892.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,575 shares in the company, valued at $352,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $62.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day moving average of $82.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.66. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ROKU. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

