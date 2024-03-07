MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) PT Raised to $8.00

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 114.48% from the stock’s previous close.

MDXH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MDxHealth from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDxHealth

MDxHealth Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MDXH opened at $3.73 on Thursday. MDxHealth has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of MDxHealth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MVM Partners LLC bought a new stake in MDxHealth during the fourth quarter worth $17,906,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MDxHealth by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MDxHealth during the second quarter worth $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MDxHealth during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MDxHealth by 21.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 35,873 shares during the period.

MDxHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.