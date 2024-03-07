MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.81

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 94663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised MediaAlpha from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MediaAlpha from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 41.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 548.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

