Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MLCO. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $9.60 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.12. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 27,640,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,174,000 after buying an additional 217,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,038,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,052,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,776,000 after buying an additional 390,831 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.6% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,720,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,921,000 after buying an additional 1,119,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,190,000 after buying an additional 3,117,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

